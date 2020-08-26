Body of missing Fort Hood soldier believed to be found

TEMPLE, TX- Temple police officers say they believe they’ve found the body of missing Fort Hood soldier, 23-year-old Sgt Elder Fernandes.

The body was found near railroad tracks west of South 49th Street.



TPD responded to a medical call around 5:30 Tuesday evening to find a victim who’d been ‘deceased for some period of time.’

Though no forensic confirmation has been made at this time, officers say they have reasons to believe Fernandes is the victim.

Police don’t suspect any foul play was involved.

Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield has ordered an autopsy and authorities have shared their findings with the soldier’s family.

TPD is leading the death investigation but the department is working closely with Fort Hood CID and Killeen PD’s Criminal Investigations Division.