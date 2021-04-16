Body of Waco man found shot in Parker County

A 26-year-old Waco man has been identified as one of two men found shot to death in an abandoned school in Parker County.

Daniel Gomez of Waco along with 35-year-old Efrian Mendoza of Austin were found in the building on North FM 52 in the community of Whitt.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said his deputies got a call late Sunday afternoon that the men were found at “abandoned school with red bricks” with possible shots fired.

Deputies began checking locations that matched that description and eventually found the men near the front door of the old school.

“We are following several leads regarding this case,” said Sheriff Authier. “At this time, we are not releasing further details of the investigation due to its active status.”

Thursday the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the manner of death on both individuals as homicide and the cause as gunshot wounds.