Boil order issued for Bruceville-Eddy water customers

The City of Bruceville-Eddy Water Department has issued a boil order in place until further notice for its customers.

A statement issued by the department said that due to conditions which have occurred recently due to a leak on Old Moody Rd, Eddy the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers on the area above to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two (2) minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water officials will make notification.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, you may contact the

Bruceville-Eddy Water Department at 254-859-5700 between 8am – 5pm or the “on call” number, 254 640 0721, after hours.