Boil water notice announced for some Waco homeowners

Waco released a Boil Water Notice Thursday morning for some people living in the southwest part of the city.

The notice comes because of plans to install new water lines which will result in low or no water pressure.

The area is west of Old Lorena Road, south of Cotton Belt Trail, and north of Bluebonnet Lane.

Waco says the notice affects people living on the following roads: Armadillo Dr., Belver Rd., Bluebonnet Ln., Cecil Ln., Chapel Rd., Crooked Creek Rd., Eagle Crest, El Gato Ln., Fox Ridge, Haley Hill Rd., Jaun Diego Rd., Leutwyler Ln., Longhorn Dr., Lorena Meadows Dr., Marcy Ln., Mourning Dove Ln., Old Lorena Rd., Pence Dr., Possum’s End, Rabbit Hill Rd., River View Dr., and Harvest Dr.,

People within those boundaries are asked to boil their water before using it to wash their hands or face, brushing their teeth, drinking it or using it for food preparation.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk.

The City of Waco will announce when the need to boil water in this area has ended.