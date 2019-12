MOODY, Texas- The City of Moody is issuing a boil water notice for all customers on the City of Moody water system.

The boil water notice is due to repairs being made on an eight inch major water main located at the Southeast corner of Ave E and 5th Street.

Due to the conditions, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

The boil water order will be in effect until further notice.