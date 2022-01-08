KILLEEN, TX- A boil water notice is effective January 8, 2022 for properties located on 5003 – 5019 Pepper Mill Hollow in Killeen.

Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main.

Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.

Water quality samples will be taken Monday with results available within 24 to 48 hours.

Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.