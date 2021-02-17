Boil water notice issued for all Killeen properties

KILLEEN, Texas – A boil water notice is issued effective February 17th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. for all properties located in Killeen.

A water shortage caused by extreme winter weather has reduced water pressure and services. As a precaution, customers who have experienced low water pressure and/or no water service should boil all water prior to consumption. A public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.

The TCEQ Required Notice is below:

Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.

Source: City of Killeen