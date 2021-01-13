Boil water notice issued for Lorena neighborhood

LORENA, Texas – Due to a break in a major water main causing low pressure to some customers and a disruption of service to others, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Levi Water Supply to notify their customers who had a disruption of service or reduced pressure on Wednesday to boil their water prior to consumption.

The areas known to have reduced pressure or a disruption of service include Rosenthal Parkway, East of Water Well Road, and Hillside Drive.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and the making of ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. People can also purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, Levi Water will notify the public when the water is safe for consumption.

If you have any questions, contact Levi Water Supply at 254-857-3050. Levi Water provides water service in an area East of Lorena in McLennan & Falls County.

Source: Levi Water Supply Corporation