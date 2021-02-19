Boil Water Notice Issued for the City of Temple

Temple, Tx- The City of Temple has issued a boil water notice due to the inclement weather.

The City has issued the notice for residents east of I-35. The notice is in relation to a water main break that is being repaired.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may use bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the City’s Utility Services Department at 254.298.5611.