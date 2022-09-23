HAMILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The boil water order which affected the City of Hamilton for a week has been rescinded.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Hamilton to issue a Boil Water Notice on September 13 – in order to inform customers, individuals, and employees that water was required to be boiled before drinking or for consumption purposes.

The City says the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water, and has provided TCEQ with lab test results indicating the water no longer requires boiling.

During the time the order was in effect, the Hamilton Independent School District asked for parents to send their children to school with bottled water. The district had some water on hand, but was also hoping for donations to lessen demand.