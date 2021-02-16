Boil water order issued for Mexia

The City of Mexia is warning everyone who gets water from the public system to boil their water prior to use.

Pressure at the water system dropped below 20 psi, which triggered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to ask the city for the order.

Boiling water before using it to wash hands/face, brush teeth, and drink ensures destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, allowed to boil for two minutes, and then cooled.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to

customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.