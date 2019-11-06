Bond passing provides opportunities for Midway ISD, Cameron Park Zoo

CENTRAL TEXAS – Tuesday’s election results allotted over $160 million to two local institutions, Midway ISD and the Cameron Park Zoo, for major renovations.

Midway got the majority of the money dished out between the two bonds, earning $148 million for new school projects. The plan is to build an entirely new school while renovating at least two existing ones. Midway administrators were blown away with the voting results.

“The votes came in last night. It was a higher quantity than we’ve ever had before, and a higher passing percentage than we’ve ever had before,” says Midway ISD Public Information Officer Tracy Marlin. “It was a wonderful statement of support from our community for public schools, for the work Midway ISD is doing, and for making sure kids have a great place to learn.”

The major problem facing the schools was overcrowding. South Bosque Elementary is the smallest school in the district, yet it serves more students than any of the other elementary schools. They estimate they are overcrowded by about 100 students and they are excited for the pending renovations and realignment.

“It shows that we’re all on the same team. We want what is best for all children in Midway ISD,” says South Bosque Elementary Principal Stacey Voigt. “We want them to get a quality education in facilities that meet their needs.”

The Cameron Park Zoo was awarded over $14 million in the elections. Their facelift will include a new veterinary hospital, replacing one that has been there since the zoo’s inception. They will also build a new education center for the estimated 26,000 students that come through their gates each year.

The subject of their promotional posters was not either of those things, however. It was the penguins. The zoo will now be able to upgrade their stock of animals by adding the endangered South African Black-Footed Penguin in a brand new exhibit.

These changes are set to not only impact the zoo, but the community as a whole.

“I think it will greatly boost the reputation from a recreational standpoint, seeing these beautiful penguins, from a tourism standpoint, you know to bring the local economy to boost that. And just for our visitors to have a lot more fun at the zoo,” says Deputy Zoo Director Johnny Binder.

Both Midway ISD and the Cameron Park Zoo say the actual construction will not start for at least three to six months.