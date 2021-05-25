Bond set at half-million in Bellmead shooting, victim listed as serious

Bond was set at $500,000 for 21-year-old Dari Washington, held in connection with the shooting of a Bellmead woman.

Bellmead police arrested Washington shortly after the shooting Monday morning at the Eagle Crest Apartments in the 4100 block of Bellmead Drive.

Washington was later taken to the McLennan County Jail and booked in on charges of aggravated assault of date or household member with a weapon, a first degree felony.

Police said that the shooting followed an argument between the two in the apartment and left the victim with three gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

Police said a nine millimeter handgun had been used in the shooting.