Bond set for former Mexia educator accused of inappropriate relationship with a student

A judge set the bond for a former Mexia teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at $75,000.

Currently, Conrad Flusche is in the Limestone County jail.

Limestone County Deputies and Groesbeck Police Officers arrested Flusche on Friday, January 24th.

Flusche is currently employed by the Mart Independent School District and is believed to be in an administrative leave status. The Mexia Police Department is currently the lead law enforcement agency for this on-going investigation.

The Mexia Police Department informed the Mexia Independent School District on Thursday about an alleged incident involving a current Mexia High School student and a former employee of the Mexia Independent School District.