KILLEEN, Texas – Several bone fragments were discovered by the Killeen Police Department’s Homicide Unit on Tuesday.

This was in partnership with the Team Texas K-9 Unit after conducting a secondary search.

The fragments were found within a close distance to where police discovered the remains of Army soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales, which were found on Friday, June 20.

It is unclear as to whether these fragments belonged to Morales. Police will know more after forensic testing.