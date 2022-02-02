GATESVILLE, Texas – Coryell County, in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services, will be hosting a Booster Vaccination Clinic – with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The clinic will take place on Sunday, February 6, beginning at 10:00 a.m., for those who are eligible and want to receive a COVID 19 booster vaccine. The vaccine is free of charge, and no appointment is necessary.

The clinic will be at 800 East Main Street in Gatesville. Visitors should use the entrance at the back of the building facing the Post Office.