Bosque county accident kills one and sends another to hospital

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas- Texas Department of Public Safety report responding to a fatal crash on Tuesday November 19th.

Troopers responded to the fatal crash on SH 6 near CR 2475, west of Iredell.

A Nissan passenger car was traveling southbound left the roadway. The driver attempted to correct her path of travel and lost control of the vehicle, crossing into the path of a Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer traveling northbound. Both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for a possible injury.

Next of kin have not been notified.

