BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A fugitive at large in Bosque County has been apprehended.

Carlos Brown Maeso was found and taken into custody Thursday by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s F.A.S.T. Team. At the time of his capture, Maeso was wearing long sleeves, a cap, a head wrap and face mask in an attempt to avoid being recognized.





(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Maeso is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail, and is awaiting transport to Bosque County on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Conspiracy (to Commit Robbery), a third-degree felony. These charges are a result of his participation in the robbery of a local convenience store on November 20.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office