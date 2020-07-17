Bosque County hands out thousands of face masks to residents

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Bosque County has announced it has handed out a total of 63,200 face masks to residents.

If you need some face masks or would like some extras, the schedule for next week is:

Monday, July 20th at Laguna Park from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Tuesday, July 21st at Lakeside Village from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fire Station.

Wednesday, July 22nd in Kopperl / Brazos Point from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or as long as people are coming by at the Kopperl Fire Station.

These will be the last three places county residents will have an opportunity to pick up free face masks.

Source: Bosque County