Bosque County meth probe leads to arrest of fugitive

BOSQUE COUNTY / HILLSBORO, Texas – Bosque County Narcotics Investigators traveled to Hillsboro Thursday night to find and apprehend a fugitive relating to the recently-concluded investigation into the trafficking of methamphetimine.

Acting on a tip, NET team Investigators – assisted by the Hillsboro Police Department and Hill County Sheriff’s Office – converged on the Super 8 motel in Hillsboro. As a result, officers found and arrested 29-year-old Becky Buckingham, of Clifton. Buckingham was taken into custody without incident.

Subsequent to her arrest, Hillsboro PD obtained a search warrant for the motel room. When conducting the search, investigators found approximately four grams of methamphemine, a small amount of fentanyl mixed with cocaine, and a number of prescription drugs. Buckingham was transported to the Bosque County Jail, where she was booked in, charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1, a second-degree felony.

Additional charges are pending with Hillsboro PD relating to the narcotics found at the time of the apprehension.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office

