Bosque County seeks shelters as cold weather approaches

The Bosque County Office of Emergency Management is gathering information on possible shelter areas for people who might find themselves without heat as cold weather approaches.

In a post, the office noted that a major lesson learned in last February’s cold snap was that many people find themselves without a means of keeping warm if they lose power.

In looking at the situation, it was stated that it became clear that Bosque County communities need be better prepared to shelter these at-risk residents and that the County also needs to know specifically where these shelters are.

The office posted that they are reaching out to the communities within Bosque County and asking for help in identifying and preparing shelter sites. The sites will be known collectively as The Community Shelters of Bosque County. These shelters may be used for situations like the winter storm in February, extended power loss during hot weather, storm damage in the area, etc.

Community centers, churches, and schools all make good shelters but the options are not restricted to those types of facilities exclusively.

The office was asking that anyone managing a site that might be useful to contact the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management here