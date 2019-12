BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received an early Christmas gift!

A special response vehicle from the Texas LESO 1122 Program rolled into the county. The Max Pro MRAP was awarded to the office at no cost.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

It will be used in special response situations which normal patrol vehicles cannot reach.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office