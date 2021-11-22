Bosque County Sheriff’s Office identified robbery suspect

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is searching for robbery suspect Carlos Brown Maeso.

Maeso is currently a fugitive at large with an outstanding warrant for Criminal Conspiracy (to Commit Robbery), a 3rd degree felony. Maeso is known to frequent the Waco and the Laguna Park area.

Maeso was seen wearing a mask and a black hoodie entering the Lake Stop convenience store in Laguna Park on Saturday night. He approached the counter and demanded the store’s bank bag.

After taking the money bag, he left the store and the area on foot. No vehicle description is available.

Through the investigation, deputies determined that it was a plotted robbery conducted by an employee of the store and the suspect who carried out the robbery.

As a result, deputies located and arrested Tara Johanning, who was the store clerk at the time of the robbery.

Johanning is charged with Criminal Conspiracy (to Commit Robbery), a 3rd degree felony.

If you know of Maeso’s whereabouts, or have information pertaining to this investigation, you can contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office