Bosque County Sheriff’s Office seeking robbery suspect

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a man suspected of robbery.

A man wearing a mask and a black hoodie entered the Lake Stop convenience store in Laguna Park on Saturday night. He approached the counter and demanded the store’s bank bag.





After taking the money bag, the suspect left the store and left the area on foot. No vehicle description is available.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office