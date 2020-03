CLIFTON, Texas – The Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton has released a statement stating a patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient did not live in the county. The hospital said Thursday it handled the situation “perfectly,” and it is believed this case does not present an increased risk to the Clifton community.

The City of Clifton says it will keep the community informed if there is a change in this situation.

Source: The City of Clifton