BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bosque County authorities responded Wednesday night to a fire involving an 18-wheeler.

The Office of Emergency Management posted on social media that the overturned 18-wheeler was on fire on Highway 6, between Meridian and Iredell. Highway 6 was closed in this area.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. No hazardous materials were being hauled.

Crews from Meridian and Iredell were able to control the fire, but there was an extensive cleanup before the highway was reopened. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

One lane of Highway 6 was re-opened late Wednesday night.