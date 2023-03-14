CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A truck driver is in the hospital after a crash in Clifton.

Clifton Police received a call around 1:30 a.m. Monday of an 18-wheeler that crashed in the yard of a house near 19th Street and Avenue G. When officers arrived, they found the driver to be unresponsive, and had no pulse.

Officers immediately started to administer CPR on the driver and assisted EMS. The driver was transported to Goodall-Witcher Hospital, where they continued life-saving measures.

Due to the quick actions of the officers, the driver was stable and alert when he was flown from Goodall-Witcher to a Waco hospital.

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

Police say it is believed that the crash was caused by the driver suffering from some type of medical episode. The truck came very close to striking the house on the property, but the occupants of the house were not injured.

The truck damaged some antique tractors and a tree on the property, as well as a city water line. The back of the truck was empty.

A large tree also fell in the road. 19th Street was closed at Avenue G until public works were able to clear the tree.