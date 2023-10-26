BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A year-long investigation into meth trafficking in Bosque County leads to five arrests, with more pending.

Bosque County investigators concluded the investigation in the Laguna Park area. Sheriff Trace Hendricks said Wednesday that based on the findings of the investigation and evidence collected, search warrants were obtained for multiple locations.

In addition, arrest warrants for seven suspects were obtained. Investigators were assisted by Somervell County S.O. Investigators, the Texas DPS Anti-gang unit and the Lacy Lakeview Organized Crime Unit.

Sheriff Hendricks says that as a result of this operation, search warrants were executed at two separate locations in the Laguna Park area. Items found and seized included methamphetamine, handguns, illegally-obtained prescription pills, gang-related evidence and paraphernalia, as well as packaging materials utilized in the trafficking of narcotics.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

The following individuals were arrested, and their charges are listed:

Matthew Malone – engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of controlled substance – a first-degree felony. Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon – a third-degree felony. Possession of controlled substance – a third-degree felony.

Lacy Hunsuckle – engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of controlled substance – a first-degree felony. Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon – a third-degree felony. Possession of controlled substance – a third-degree felony.

Allan Hemphill – engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of controlled substance – a first-degree felony.

Joslynn Marie Burger – engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of controlled substance – a first-degree felony.

Lucas Johnson – engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of controlled substance – a first-degree felony.

Sheriff Hendricks also says Burger and Johnson were both incarcerated in other jurisdictions at the time of this operation.

During the course of this investigation, officers seized more than 70 grams of methamphetamine as well as the collection of evidence and information to further the investigation into other criminal activities committed, and ongoing. More arrests are pending.