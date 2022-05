CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Clifton High School student will be disciplined after a hand-written note regarding a bomb threat was turned in to school administrators by a staff member on Thursday morning.

Clifton Independent School District Superintendent Andy Ball says the student responsible was found through a thorough investigation with the Clifton Police Department.

Ball told students, staff and parents that the threat was not credible – and that no one was under any kind of danger.