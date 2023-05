BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A fatal crash in Bosque County led to a brief shutdown of Highway 6.

Clifton Police say the crash happened on Tuesday due to an accident south of Meridian. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes.

The highway was shut down for several hours, while traffic was diverted down FM-2136. As of late Tuesday night, all lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.