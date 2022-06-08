BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bosque County residents might see a large law enforcement presence at area schools during the summer break.

This will be due to emergency response training, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Trace Hendricks met Tuesday with superintendents of all county school districts. During the meeting, they discussed options and plans to provide a higher level of security for students and staff.

The topic of The Marshal Program vs. The Guardian Program was also discussed. Sheriff Hendricks says any of the superintendents favor the Guardian Program – as it provides for more school personnel to participate, as well as other benefits over the Marshal Program. Sheriff Hendricks believes either program is fine.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) Program was also discussed, as well as the steps necessary to begin the process in establishing it.

Sheriff Hendricks’ recommendation for the superintendents is that to follow the road map already laid out by other Texas schools in which a partnership is formed between the districts and law enforcement.

During this meeting, Sheriff Hendricks provided each superintendent with documentation and records of school patrols conducted for each (rural) district and provided them with information related to school patrols, perimeter patrols, and school zone patrols. These documents were provided for each superintendent to make available to their board members.

Sheriff Hendricks says he believes the meeting was a step in the right direction as everyone works together to provide the highest level of safety possible for area schools.