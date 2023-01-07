BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to start a bridge replacement project on County Road 4240, south of Clifton.

Crews will replace the bridge on CR-4240 at Gary Creek starting this Monday, January 9. During construction, traffic will be directed to utilize FM-2602 and FM-219. Completion of the bridge

replacement is scheduled for summer 2023, weather permitting.

TxDOT says the bridge replacement project is being undertaken by the Hodges and Son Construction Company for approximately $800,000.