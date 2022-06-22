BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Suspects in a Bosque County burglary investigation have been arrested by authorities.

This investigation started last April at a property on FM-56, near the Canyons – a subdivision on Lake Whitney. Thieves reportedly stole between $20,000 – $30,000 in assorted property – including copper wire.

Investigators soon identified possible suspects, as well as their activities and travels. As a result, on April 13th, authorities found and seized some of the stolen property from an apartment in Whitney.

Upon the conclusion of this investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for a father and his two sons – 42-year-old Robbie Peeples, Sr., 21-year-old Robbie Peeples, Jr. and 19-year-old Terry Dean Peeples.

Terry Dean Peeples. (Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Robbie Sr.’s warrants were for two counts of burglary of a building and one count of copper theft. Robbie Jr.’s warrant was for one count theft of property. Terry’s warrants were for one count burglary of a building and one count theft of copper.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Whitney Police Department, found Robbie Sr. and Robbie Jr.at 107 Lavaca Street in Whitney on Tuesday, June 21. Robbie Sr. attempted to flee from officers, but was found and taken into custody. During the arrest and property recovery, investigating officers found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine at the address.

Additional charges and arrests pending.