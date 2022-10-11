BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriffs Office deputies are currently investigating a reported threat against school safety made by a student of Walnut Springs ISD.

The student has been identified and is cooperating with investigators regarding the complaint.

Bosque County PD is investigating this case.

Investigators have been in communication with WSISD administration and are working together to insure the safety of the students and staff of WSISD.

There will be a noticeable increase in law enforcement presence on the schools campus tomorrow.