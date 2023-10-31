BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a fugitive wanted for her involvement in organized criminal activity.

The Sheriff’s Office has active warrants for Alyssa Marie Mendoza. She is known to frequent Hillsboro, Whitney, Bynum and Laguna Park.

Mendoza might be trying to flee the state. She is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), a first-degree felony.

The Sheriff’s Office says that anyone who assists Mendoza in any way, or is hiding information on her whereabouts, can and will be charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a third-degree felony. The only exception would be providing transportation to turn her in to law enforcement.

Alyssa Marie Mendoza. (Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office) Alyssa Marie Mendoza. (Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know of Mendoza’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362. Callers can remain anonymous.

In a related development, fugitive Jeremiah Robertson turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Robertson is also charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: Delivery of a Controlled Substance (meth).