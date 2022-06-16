BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bosque County Investigators have intervened in a scam that an anonymous caller used on a local citizen.

The citizen was contacted by phone and an elaborate story was relayed to the targeted citizen. The caller claimed to be a member of a Mexican Cartel and claimed to have a member of the complainants family held hostage. The caller demanded money and that the complainant remain on the phone with him.

A female suspect was also involved in the attempted scam and posed as the kidnapped victim, screaming and crying into the phone. The targeted complainant proceeded to a bank where she intended to transfer a large sum of money to the suspect posing as a kidnapper.

BCSO Investigators were alerted and the transfer was stopped.

Sheriff Hendricks asks the community to make others aware of this attempted scam, in order to prevent potential victims.