CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Dozens of schools in Central Texas have received a threatening email, including Killeen and Bosque County. The email claims to be from a Russian terrorist organization, but has been deemed a hoax.

Killeen ISD says it reported the email as soon as it came in. The district also sent an email to parents letting them know of the situation and that law enforcement determined it is not credible.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said Friday morning that this email threat was sent to at least 50 schools across Texas. Officers and deputies searched schools in Clifton and Cranfills Gap and found no evidence of bombs.

Sheriff Hendricks says this email is believed to be a hoax. An investigation into the origin of the email is being conducted by state and local authorities.

Bosque County Law Enforcement agencies, in conjunction with school administration, are conducting additional security measures and extra patrols in order to insure the safety of students and school facilities. Although this is believed to be a hoax, Sheriff Hendricks says nothing will be left to chance. All Bosque County schools are being monitored closely.

Temple ISD did not receive the email, but also reached out to parents to inform them of the situation. While this appears to be a hoax, the district reminds students to always be aware of their surroundings and if they see something, they should say something.

Holland ISD sent an email to parents and guardians on Friday morning, and dismissed school at 10:15 a.m. Buses left the school at 10:45 a.m.

Clifton ISD also received the email threat.