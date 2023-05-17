CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Clifton insurance agent is in jail, and is facing charges of forgery and theft.

Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton says an investigation started in March 2023 into a local insurance agent for possible theft. The report said the individuals purchased insurance with a local agent, paid him, and were given certificates of insurance – but the policy was never binded with a company.

Chief Blanton contacted an investigator with the Texas Department of Insurance to assist in this investigation. During this time, the department discovered that they were already working on a separate case with similar issues.

During this investigation, the department says several more individuals have come forward with similar issues. At the conclusion of the first investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Thomas Philip Simpson for one count of Forgery Over $300,000 – a first-degree felony, and two counts of Theft Over $2,500 – both third-degree felonies. All three warrants were signed by 220th District Judge Shaun Carpenter. Bond was set at $100,000 for the forgery charge and $5,000 each on the theft charges.

The department says Simpson was arrested on Monday, May 15, and was transported to the Bosque County Jail on the three warrants.

If you currently have or have recently had insurance with Simpson through Farmer’s Insurance, you are urged to call the Farmer’s Insurance Group at 254-776-2454 to confirm if your policy is active. If you have insurance with Simpson through another carrier, you should contact that company directly. Farmers told the department that they revoked Simpson’s credentials in late 2022, and have moved all of his clients to other agents in the Clifton area.

The department’s investigation has revealed that this is a potentially widespread problem with Simpson, and is not an isolated incident. It is unsure how many people have been affected. The department is also investigating the accounts of several youth sports programs after some inaccuracies were found during the course of the first investigation. More charges are likely to follow.

If you have any additional questions or inquiries, you can contact Chief Blanton at 254-675-6620.