CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Clifton Police Department arrests a driver cliaming to be a “sovereign citizen,” who was also found in possession of cocaine.

A police officer saw a vehicle traveling on State Highway 6 through Clifton at approximately 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle had an expired temporary tag.

The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver – who considered himself a “sovereign citizen” and refused to provide the officer with identification. The police captain then responded to the scene, and also attempted to get the driver to identify himself. The driver again refused, and said he didn’t need a drivers license because he was “traveling”.

After a few more attempts and warnings, and more refusals to exit the vehicle, the captain broke the driver’s side window and pulled the driver out of the vehicle – where he was taken into custody. During an inventory search of the vehicle, approximetely half a kilo of cocaine was found under the driver’s seat.

The driver also had warrants out of McLennan County, plus six warrants out of Falls County, as well as a suspended driver’s license. The driver received several charges – including Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance over 400 Grams – a first-degree felony.