Clifton (FOX 44) — The Clifton Police Department is investigating a possible threat made Friday morning by a student.

According to officers and the school district, a student told at least one other student to not go to school Friday. That student reportedly did not give a reason.

Students reported the incident to investigators, who started looking into it with school administrators. They determined the threat was not credible.

Clifton Police tell FOX 44 News that the district identified the student and separated the teenager from other students. Chief Chris Blanton says the school is dealing with the student and no arrests have been made.

The Clifton Independent School District wants to remind students and parents that all threats will be taken seriously and addressed accordingly.

This incident comes after a series of threats and calls about active shooters blanketed Texas on Tuesday, including one at Waco High School. All turned out to be false alarms, but the FBI is looking into them.