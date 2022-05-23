BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Connally Independent School District announced Sunday that another passenger in the car was Connally High School freshman Lexi Olvera. This district will also have counselors available to students.

Lexi Olvera.

The Midway Independent School District announced Sunday afternoon that a crash in Bosque County claimed the lives of four people – including a high school senior about to graduate.

Mackenzie Bewley and 2021 graduate Evan Lovejoy died in the crash on FM-56, near FM-2114, in Whitney. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard.

Sgt. Howard tells FOX 44 News that a Land Rover SUV going south on FM-56 tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing area, lost control, and crashed into a tree. It was raining at the time.

The Land Rover caught fire and all inside died. Howard wants to remind drivers to slow down when it is raining, which can make the roads extremely slick.

Counselors and members of the school district support team will be available at Midway High School.

Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas said in a statement to parents, “Each of these young adults will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time.”

Family members told FOX 44 News on Monday that the fourth victim in this crash is 19-year-old Brouke Lin Olvera – the cousin of Lexi Olvera. Her family says Brouke graduated from Midway ISD in 2020.

Brouke Lin Olvera.

In addition, memorial fundraisers have been set up for both Brouke and Lexi at GoFundMe.com.