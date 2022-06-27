BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to extremely dry conditions and the high potential for grass fires, the Bosque County Judge has declared a state of emergency.

The declaration was announced on Monday morning and prohibits outdoor burning, as well as the sale or use of fireworks. However, the ban does allow for commercial and professional fireworks displays.

The “Declaration of Local State Disaster Due To Drought” is effective immediately, and will remain in effect until the county burn ban order is lifted.

For more information, you can view the document below.