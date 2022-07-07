WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (FOX 44) – The execution of a search warrant in Walnut Springs leads to a discovery of several drugs and weapons.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies executed the search warrant Thursday morning at 165 N. 2nd Street in Walnut Springs. When they made entry into the home, deputies found and arrested Charles Varble, the resident of the address.





(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)





(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Once the house was secured, investigators searched the property and found approximately 32 grams of methamphetimine, smaller amounts of heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia – including scales and packaging materials indicative of narcotics trafficking.





(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators also found and seized weapons which are suspected of being stolen.

Varble was transported to the Bosque County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Other charges will be forthcoming, pending the investigation into the weapons and other items found in the residence.