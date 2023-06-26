BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office says it has received a number of complaints in recent weeks regarding behavior and incidents occurring at the cliffs and other locations on Lake Whitney.

Sheriff Trace Hendricks says reports have been made regarding underage drinking, drug use and littering committed by visitors. In response to these issues, Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by Texas Game Wardens and the Park Rangers, conducted an operation on Saturday. This operation included undercover officers and multiple surveillance units at this location.

After approximately three hours of observation, officers were brought into this location to conduct enforcement of violations observed. Multiple tickets were issued for various violations as a result, and a small number of people were evicted from the park.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is not the intent or desire to deprive anyone of enjoying the lake and parks, but to ensure that all visitors can enjoy their time in peace. People are encouraged to come to Bosque County and enjoy themselves, but do so with respect and decency.

Sheriff Hendricks says the Sheriff’s Office will continue to patrol the lake during the summer season, and visitors can expect similar operations moving forward.