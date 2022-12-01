BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two utility vehicles and several weapons have been stolen from a Bosque County ranch.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that unknown people accessed a barn and a residence of a ranch located on County Road 2435. These unknown people committed burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.

Items stolen include a 2019 Polaris Ranger with camouflage paint, a 2017 Kawasaki Mule with blue paint, three chainsaws with 20 inch blades, hunting bows, a .22 caliber River rifle (hand-painted with Chris Kyle skull painted on stock) and a Remington 16 gauge pump action shotgun.

If you have any information about this stolen property, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362, or email tips@bosquesheriff.com.