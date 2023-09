BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A number of people in Bosque County were without power for a short time on Sunday night.

Power was out all over Clifton and Meridian due to a power transformer being down in Meridian, according to the Clifton Police Department. Extra police officers were called in to patrol town until the power was restored.

The department released an update at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, saying that power was restored for Clifton.