CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A fake Instagram account posting vulgar quotes and pictures of Clifton ISD high school students is under investigation by police.

Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton says that after receiving reports of the account, the department opened an investigation. Two days after obtaining a court order, the department was able to trace the deleted Instagram account to a phone number and IP address to two suspects. They have not be named, but Chief Blanton says they are local to the Clifton area.

Chief Blanton confirmed that these posts were not made during school hours or on Clifton ISD property, or at any Clifton ISD sponsored event. The IP addresses are time and date stamped, and none of them were time or date stamped during school hours.

The IP addresses were traced back to home internet routers, not Clifton ISD routers. Chief Blanton says that Clifton ISD has a pretty good internet security program in place, and that this would have been hard to pull off at school to begin with.

This case is under investigation. It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.