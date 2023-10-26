CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The heavy rains overnight have caused flooding in many places throughout Central Texas, including the City of Clifton in Bosque County.

The City says the Bosque River has left its banks nearby, and that the waters continue to rise. Riverside Drive is closed at Highway 6 and County Road 3112.

The Clifton Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department responded to Riverside Drive on Thursday morning for a water rescue. The driver has since been rescued. The Police Department says there have been several other rescues throughout Bosque County.

Clifton Police previously closed the City Park, located at 301 E 2nd Street, but the park has since reopened. Riverside Drive will remain closed until the water recedes.

The public is urged to avoid driving around barricades. Citations will be issued.

Riverside Drive remained closed until it reopened to the public on Thursday afternoon.