BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Retired Bosque County Sheriff Charlie “Bubba” Jones has passed away.

Sheriff Trace Hendricks made this announcement on Monday morning. Jones served two terms as the Bosque County Sheriff – from 2001 until 2008.

Before Jones was elected as sheriff, he retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety after serving as a state trooper. Sheriff Hendricks says Jones was a very respected peace officer and public servant, and was also a loyal friend to all who knew him.

Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton said Monday that Sheriff Jones gave him his start in law enforcement and was a great mentor to him on a personal level.