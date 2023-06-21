BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A fugitive from north Texas has been apprehended in Bosque County.

Bosque County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshals of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, executed a felony arrest warrant at a residence in Lakeside Village on Tuesday. Officers entered the home and arrested fugitive Ramon Roque.

Roque resisted officers, and the officers used the minimum force necessary in order to subdue and detain him – including taser deployment. Roque was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office says Roque was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony. The charge and warrant originated from the Irving Police Department.